Japanese volleyball player wins hearts with viral 'sweeping' apology

Be with someone who is willing to cross mountains and oceans for you, or launch themselves sliding across the floor to say sorry. Be with someone like Japanese volleyball player Yuji Nishida.

The strapping 1.87m opposite hitter has gone viral on social media for setting an example of what sweeping apologies should look like.

At the Japanese SV League All-Star Game on Feb 1, he accidentally struck a staff member who was courtside during a skills challenge.

Upon hitting the woman, he immediately swooped into action — literally. Nishida launched into a cross-court slide on his tummy, at the same time bowing his head in apology.

He then adopted a kneeling position and continued bowing, which the woman reciprocated. She appeared to take the situation in good nature, feigning injury and laughing as Nishida walked back on court.

A video of the 26-year-old's humorous apology has racked up over 8.5 million views in less than 24 hours on X, and has also captured the hearts of netizens.

One user commented that the apology was "peak anime energy"; another noted: "The sincerity of the apology is so real yet so absurdly hilarious — it's peak comedy."

Sharing the video, X user @oikakee wrote: "Get you a man that will slide across the court and put his whole body on the ground to apologise (unfortunately there's only one Yuji Nishida in the world and he's already taken)."

Nishida is married to fellow Japanese volleyball player Sarina Koga. On Dec 8, 2025, he announced on Instagram — where he has 1.8 million followers — that he and Koga have welcomed their first child.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DR_niaBCWdj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==[/embed]

Another X user Gelson Luz commented: "I do declare that Yuji Nishida fella sets a high bar for apologies. The world could use more folks with his spirit, though my floors are thankful there's just the one."

His wayward serve aside, Nishida was later named Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Game at the Gion Arena in Kobe, Japan, for his spectacular performance on court.

He will return to club action on Feb 7 with Osaka Bluteon, which he captains and are second in the 10-team SV league.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.