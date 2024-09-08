Japan's first casino resort likely to open in late 2030, media report

TOKYO - Japan's first casino resort is likely to open in the western city of Osaka in late 2030 as a main operator is planning to waive its right to withdraw from the project without penalty, local media reported on Saturday (Sept 7)

The operator, Osaka IR KK, will begin preparatory work at the end of September for the integrated resort (IR), Nikkei business daily reported, without saying where it got the information.

US casino operator MGM Resorts International and local partner Orix Corp are major investors in the project, each owning a 40 per cent stake.

The giant resort complex located on Yumeshima, a reclaimed island in Osaka Bay due to hold the World Expo in 2025, will also include hotels, a conference centre, shopping mall, museum and ferry terminal, while high-rollers will have access to an adjacent helicopter pad.