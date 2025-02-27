Award Banner
Award Banner
asia

Japan's new births fall 9 straight years to record low in 2024

Japan's new births fall 9 straight years to record low in 2024
A seven-month-old baby and her mother look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan on March 14, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 27, 2025 6:40 AM

TOKYO — The number of babies born in Japan fell for a ninth consecutive year to hit a record low 720,988 in 2024, the health ministry said on Thursday (Feb 27), the latest data underscoring the rapid shrinkage and ageing of the country's population.

Births declined five per cent from a year earlier, while the number of deaths hit a record high of 1.62 million, meaning more than two people died for every new baby born.

[[nid:715078]]

JapanbirthratedeathAgeingPopulation / Demographics
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.