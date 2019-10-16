Japan's new imperial couple puts relaxed face on monarchy

TOKYO - Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have brought a more relaxed touch to one of the world's oldest monarchies, chatting in English with foreign visitors, laughing with children and even playing with dogs.

They are Japan's first imperial couple with university degrees, to speak several languages and to have years of experience of living abroad - when the emperor even did his own laundry.

Six months after formally ascending to the Chrysanthemum Throne, they appear to be fulfilling hopes that they will make the monarchy more international and bring it closer to the lives of ordinary people.

They have also pleasantly surprised many Japanese who worried they might have trouble living up to their predecessors, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko - especially Empress Masako, who has struggled for years with what palace officials term an "adjustment disorder".

"Though the previous emperor and empress were seen as being close to the people, these two seem even closer. I think it's because they appear to be more like ordinary people," said Nagoya University assistant history professor Hideya Kawanishi.

"They're just suited to the current era in so many ways. For example, there are photos showing the emperor with a smartphone. They seem a lot more like us."

Emperor Naruhito, 59, the eldest of three children, is the first to be cared for by his mother instead of being raised by wet nurses and tutors.

His parents made efforts to give him an ordinary childhood, including sending him to school with a packed lunch.

A student of water transport, he graduated from Gakushuin University and then spent two years at Oxford, which he has described as some of the best years of his life.

He later defied palace officials to marry diplomat Masako Owada, now 55, who was largely raised abroad, after she caught his eye at a concert.

The two have one daughter, 17-year-old Aiko, who, as a woman, cannot ascend the throne.

The couple's overseas experience was evident when they hosted a banquet for United States President Donald Trump soon after their investiture in May.