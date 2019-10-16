Japan's new imperial couple puts relaxed face on monarchy

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are Japan's first imperial couple with university degrees, to speak several languages and to have years of experience of living abroad - when the emperor even did his own laundry.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

TOKYO - Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have brought a more relaxed touch to one of the world's oldest monarchies, chatting in English with foreign visitors, laughing with children and even playing with dogs.

They are Japan's first imperial couple with university degrees, to speak several languages and to have years of experience of living abroad - when the emperor even did his own laundry.

Six months after formally ascending to the Chrysanthemum Throne, they appear to be fulfilling hopes that they will make the monarchy more international and bring it closer to the lives of ordinary people.

They have also pleasantly surprised many Japanese who worried they might have trouble living up to their predecessors, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko - especially Empress Masako, who has struggled for years with what palace officials term an "adjustment disorder".

"Though the previous emperor and empress were seen as being close to the people, these two seem even closer. I think it's because they appear to be more like ordinary people," said Nagoya University assistant history professor Hideya Kawanishi.

"They're just suited to the current era in so many ways. For example, there are photos showing the emperor with a smartphone. They seem a lot more like us."

Emperor Naruhito, 59, the eldest of three children, is the first to be cared for by his mother instead of being raised by wet nurses and tutors.

His parents made efforts to give him an ordinary childhood, including sending him to school with a packed lunch.

A student of water transport, he graduated from Gakushuin University and then spent two years at Oxford, which he has described as some of the best years of his life.

He later defied palace officials to marry diplomat Masako Owada, now 55, who was largely raised abroad, after she caught his eye at a concert.

The two have one daughter, 17-year-old Aiko, who, as a woman, cannot ascend the throne.

The couple's overseas experience was evident when they hosted a banquet for United States President Donald Trump soon after their investiture in May.

After chatting with Mr Trump and his wife Melania, Emperor Naruhito finally deferred to the protocol of using an interpreter.

"I think the previous emperor and empress could have spoken in English too, but these two do it so innately - it's a real tribute to all their time abroad," Prof Kawanishi said.

The couple seems a world away from the staid, aloof court of old.

Emperor Naruhito has posed for selfies with members of the public while overseas, and in Japan, the two recently laughed with children and played with dogs during a visit to a dog shelter.

"Their relative youth is appealing and this is not something you could imagine the previous imperial couple ever doing, at least not so naturally," Prof Kawanishi said.

Empress Masako's struggles with palace life and her adjustment disorder, which kept her largely out of the public eye for a decade, were in stark contrast to Empress Michiko, whose performance was often termed "flawless".

As an empress with a ready smile, she has largely dispelled the concern about her health.

"She has improved with regard to her public duties and is participating in various events," said Keio University professor Hidehiko Kasahara, who specialises in royal issues.

"Of course, her health is a mental issue so there are ups and downs, but worries have rather faded."

Though an increase in responsibilities means Empress Masako may have more constraints on her time, ascending to the position may have also given her more freedom in the protocol-bound court.

For now, she and the emperor appear to be proceeding cautiously with only minor adjustments, though this may change as they settle into their roles.

"When Masako meets foreign dignitaries, she has confidence and her conversation has substance," Prof Kasahara said.

"The fact that she can act as she wants means there is less stress. Rather, it's a plus for her recovery."

More about
Japan Emperor Naruhito Royal Families

TRENDING

Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton&#039;s 50th-storey sky bridge
Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton's 50th-storey sky bridge
Worth it? Boba fans are paying up to $28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up - here&#039;s a look inside
Worth it? Boba fans are paying up to $28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up - here's a look inside
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you&#039;re not in Malaysia
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you're not in Malaysia
1MDB trial stalled as Najib a no-show
1MDB trial stalled as Najib a no-show
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you&#039;ll see today
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you'll see today
Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
In difficult year, Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo dig deep within themselves
Attacked for LGBT tweets, Tosh Zhang admits still learning to be public figure
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being &#039;Singaporean&#039;
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being 'Singaporean'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory, end of McDonald’s 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
Free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory, end of McDonald’s 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week
People&#039;s Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
People's Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview

Home Works

These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Hamburglary: Passing motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver&#039;s burger
Hamburglary: Motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver's burger
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Former K-pop girl group f(x) member Sulli found dead at 25
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes

SERVICES