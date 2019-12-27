Japan's NHK delivers erroneous North Korean 'Christmas gift'

TOKYO - Japanese public broadcaster NHK on Friday (Dec 27) sent a news bulletin that incorrectly reported North Korea had launched a missile that fell into waters east of the Japanese archipelago, issuing an apology hours later explaining it was a media training alert.

The news alert came as the United States and its East Asian allies have been on tenterhooks after Pyongyang's warning this month of a possible "Christmas gift" for Washington in what experts took to mean a possible long-range missile test.

The NHK bulletin, sent out 22 minutes after midnight on its website, read: "North Korean missile seen as having fallen into seas about 2,000km east of Hokkaido's Cape Erimo", suggesting a flight path over Japanese territory.

At 2.28am, NHK issued an apology on its website, explaining that the text was meant for training purposes and was"not true".

"We apologise to our viewers and the public," NHK said.

Warning citizens about disasters and security threats is one of the mandates for the publicly funded broadcaster, whose news casters regularly and frequently hold drills for earthquakes and other disaster coverage.