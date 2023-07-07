Japan's nuclear regulator approves Tepco's release of Fukushima water

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

TOKYO - Japan's nuclear regulator granted approval on Friday (July 7) for utility Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), which ran the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, to start releasing more than a million tonnes of radioactive water.

On Tuesday, the global watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said a two-year review showed Japan's plan for the release would have negligible environmental impact.

The Japanese regulator's certificate is the final step the utility required to begin the process.

