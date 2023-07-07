asia

Japan's nuclear regulator approves Tepco's release of Fukushima water

Ventilation stacks and cranes at the disabled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant are seen from a beach in Namie, about seven kilometres away from the power plant, in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, Feb 28.
PHOTO: Reuters file
TOKYO - Japan's nuclear regulator granted approval on Friday (July 7) for utility Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), which ran the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, to start releasing more than a million tonnes of radioactive water.

On Tuesday, the global watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said a two-year review showed Japan's plan for the release would have negligible environmental impact.

The Japanese regulator's certificate is the final step the utility required to begin the process.

