Japan's parliament agrees on next PM vote on Tuesday

TOKYO — Japan's lower house scheduling committee board has agreed to hold a parliamentary vote to select the next prime minister on Oct 21, a senior committee member told Reuters on Friday (Oct 17).

While the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by its new leader Sanae Takaichi, proposed the date, opposition parties objected to the schedule, citing ongoing coalition talks.

The LDP has approached the right-leaning opposition Japan Innovation Party in a bid to secure a majority vote and expand its coalition, which would enable Takaichi to become Japan's first female prime minister.

A number of diplomatic events await the new prime minister toward the end of the month, from international summits in Malaysia and South Korea to US President Donald Trump's expected visit to Japan.

