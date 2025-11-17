Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, ashfall cancels flights

TOKYO — A volcano on Japan's major western island of Kyushu erupted multiple times on Sunday (Nov 16), sending a plume of smoke and ash as high as 4.4 kilometres into the air and causing dozens of flight cancellations.

The volcano, which is called Sakurajima and is located on the southern tip of Kyushu near the city of Kagoshima, erupted at about 1am (12am on Sunday in Singapore time), the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. There were two more eruptions at about 2.30am and 8.50am

It is the first eruption reaching 4km or higher in almost 13 months, Kyodo news agency said.

Local media also reported 30 flights in and out of Kagoshima Airport were cancelled because of ashfall and related reasons.

The JMA said volcanic ash drifted northeast following the latest eruption and that it expected ash to fall in Kagoshima as well as nearby Miyazaki Prefecture on Sunday.

Sakurajima is one of Japan's most active volcanoes and eruptions of varying levels take place on a regular basis. In 2019 it spewed ash as high as 5.5km.

