Japan's Shinzo Abe ties record for longest-serving PM even as allegations of misdeeds persist

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has won relatively high marks for his diplomacy.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

TOKYO - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tied Japan's record for longest-serving premier on Tuesday (Nov 19) - a remarkable feat for a leader who once quit in humiliation - amid economic worries and allegations that he violated election laws.

Abe, 65, has won relatively high marks for his diplomacy.

His warm ties with US President Donald Trump may have averted worst-case scenarios in trade feuds, although little progress has been made on a territorial row with Russia and relations with South Korea are frigid.

"There is no other world leader getting along so well with Trump," said Akihisa Nagashima, a one-time opposition lawmaker who is now in Abe's Liberal Democratic Party.

Abe, who served a troubled one-year term before quitting in 2007, made a comeback in December 2012, promising a stronger military and a revamped economy while aiming to revise Japan's post-war, pacifist constitution.

Abe has now served a total 2,886 days in office, tying the record set by Taro Katsura more than a century ago.

He has led his ruling coalition to six national election victories since returning, surviving allegations of cronyism and scandals over falsified data by bureaucrats.

Those victories were aided by a fragmented opposition and memories of the rocky 2009-2012 rule by the novice Democratic Party of Japan, which left many voters longing for stability.

"The biggest reason (for his longevity) is that he's better than the DPJ government," Seiko Noda, an LDP lawmaker and potential Abe rival, told Reuters.

But since a Cabinet reshuffle in September, two ministers - both close allies of Abe - have had to resign over allegations of election campaign law violations.

Now Abe is under fire over accusations he not only favoured supporters with invites to a state-funded cherry blossom viewing party but may have broken campaign laws by subsidising backers'attendance at a reception the night before.

Abe has denied wrongdoing. A Nov 16-17 Asahi newspaper poll showed 68 per cent were not convinced by his explanations, though his support rating was steady at 44 per cent.

Concerns that the economy is headed for recession amid the fading impacts of his "Abenomics" policies also cloud Abe's future. Critics say his third "arrow" of structural reform never flew.

More about
Japan Shinzo Abe Politics

TRENDING

Body found floating under Sengkang bridge
Body found floating under Sengkang bridge
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
Chan Chun Sing: Situation in Hong Kong has reached breaking point, Singapore can draw 4 lessons from ongoing developments
Chan Chun Sing: Singapore can draw 4 lessons from HK situation
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname
Aloysius Pang&#039;s death: 2 SAF servicemen fined after pleading guilty in military court
Aloysius Pang's death: 2 SAF servicemen fined after pleading guilty in military court
10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship
Singaporean boy, 10, drowns in swimming pool aboard cruise ship
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
Many Malaysians hoping to get hold of KTM tickets for holiday season left frustrated
Many Malaysians hoping to get hold of KTM tickets for holiday season left frustrated
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
Former UFC star KO&#039;d by spectacular &#039;rolling thunder&#039; kick
Former UFC star KO'd by spectacular 'rolling thunder' kick
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto
Places in Singapore that'll make you believe you're in Japan
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck

Home Works

Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
2 women slashed in neck by same kite string in China park
2 women slashed in neck by same kite string in China park
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week

SERVICES