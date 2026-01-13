Award Banner
Award Banner
asia

Japan's Takaichi, South Korea's Lee meet to discuss security, economic ties

Japan's Takaichi, South Korea's Lee meet to discuss security, economic ties
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and his wife Kim Hye-kyung arrive at Kansai International Airport in Izumisano, Osaka prefecture, Japan Jan 13, 2026, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
PHOTO: Kyodo via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 13, 2026 5:55 AM

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung met in Japan on Tuesday (Jan 13) as the two East Asian neighbours look to bolster security and economic co-operation.

The two leaders are widely expected to discuss denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, the fate of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea and co-operation in areas such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

The meeting in Nara, Takaichi's home prefecture, comes a week after Lee met Chinese President Xi Jinping. Tokyo and Beijing remain locked in a diplomatic dispute following remarks by Takaichi that Japan could deploy its forces if a Chinese attack on Taiwan posed an existential threat.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory, a claim the self-governing island rejects.

Lee, who will spend two days in Japan, said earlier that while the diplomatic stand-off was not desirable for regional peace, he would not intervene in the dispute.

Takaichi and Lee will deliver a joint statement after their summit.

[[nid:727980]]

JapanSouth KoreachinaPolitics and Government
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.