Japan's Tepco to decommission second Fukushima nuclear plant: Kyodo

TOKYO - Tokyo Electric Power plans to scrap its Fukushima Daini nuclear station, located a few miles south of the bigger Fukushima Daiichi plant where three reactors melted down in 2011 after an earthquake and tsunami, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday (July 24).

The board of Tokyo Electric Power, also known as Tepco, will formally approve the decision by the end of the month, Kyodo said, without citing sources.

Three reactors at Fukushima Daiichi, which had six reactors and is located about 12km north of Fukushima Daini, suffered meltdowns after the giant March 2011 earthquake and tsunami shut down the plant's cooling systems.

The Daini station, which has four reactors, also came close to a disaster, but retained enough backup power to keep cooling going. Successive Fukushima governors have called for it to be scrapped.