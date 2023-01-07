Jetstar flight makes emergency landing in Japan after apparent bomb threat: NHK

TOKYO – A Jetstar flight heading from Narita Airport near Tokyo to Fukuoka made an emergency landing at an airport in Nagoya, central Japan, on Saturday (Jan 7), after an apparent bomb threat, public broadcaster NHK said. One person was slightly injured.

The bomb threat was made via an international call from Germany around 6am local time (5am Singapore time), according to NHK. The threat, made in English, said about 100kg of explosives were being planted in the cargo hold.

The plane departed from Narita at 6.36am and made an emergency landing at Nagoya's Chubu Airport at 7.40am. There were 136 passengers and six crew members on board.

As of 10am local time, no explosives or other suspicious items were found, according to NHK.

NHK aired footage of dozens of passengers standing on the airport runway after exiting the plane via emergency chutes, according to Japan Times.

Social media posts by apparent passengers showed video and photos of the scene, with several saying that the threat had prompted the emergency landing.

Landing and taking off at Chubu Airport, located in Japan's industrial heartland of Aichi prefecture, is currently suspended due to the development, NHK said.

