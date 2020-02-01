By jumping bail, fugitive ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn burns bridges with Japan

TOKYO - By jumping bail, former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who had long insisted on his innocence, has now committed a clear crime and can never return to Japan without going to jail.

"So he now has burned his bridges with Japan," Mr Stephen Givens, a lawyer and expert on Japan's legal and corporate systems, said on Wednesday (Jan 1).

"This is going to end in basically a stalemate with him spending the rest of his life in Lebanon."

How exactly Ghosn fled surveillance in Japan and popped up in Lebanon, or who might have directed the dramatic escape, remains unclear.

The Tokyo District Court revoked his bail, Japanese media reports said, meaning the authorities would seize the 1.5 billion yen (S$18.5 million) Ghosn had posted on two separate instances to get out of detention.

He was first arrested in November 2018, released and then rearrested.

The court was closed for the New Year's holidays and could not be immediately reached for comment.

Ghosn had been out on bail while awaiting trial on various financial misconduct allegations. The trial was expected to start in April. The date had not been set.

How the Japanese authorities might investigate Ghosn's escape, and what action they might take on the apparent security lapses remains unclear.