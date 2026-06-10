Kakao union stages four-hour strike and rally in South Korea over pay

PANGYO, South Korea — Unionised workers at South Korean tech firm Kakao began a four-hour strike and rally on Wednesday (June 10), demanding job security and changes to the company's bonus system.

The strike will run from 10am to 3pm (9am to 2pm SGT), with workers set to join a rally at a square near Kakao's office in Pangyo, Gyeonggi province, a union leader said in a text message.

The rally will include a march from the subway station, the union said.

The dispute comes amid signs of growing labour unrest in Asia's fourth-biggest economy as some companies clock up record earnings amid a global AI boom.

Samsung Electronics' union secured ⁠a ​deal this month tying chip division bonuses to ​10.5 per cent of operating profit after strike threats.

Kakao, which operates South Korea's biggest messaging app, said last month it had failed to reach a wage deal with the union in government-mediated talks.

The union has said Kakao's compensation system needs to be reformed, arguing that only executives have received increases in bonus payments in recent years while other employees have seen limited benefits.

Kakao previously said it rejected the union's demand for profit-sharing, calling it unrealistic.

The union declined to confirm details on the negotiation.

The union has notified local police that 1,200 members would take part in the rally.

Kakao Group has about 6,000 workers, according to the company.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday that it is running a real-time system to respond to the strike.

Management would continue to hold negotiations with the union to reach a deal, it said.

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