Khmer Rouge 'brother number two' Nuon Chea dies: Cambodia court

Former Khmer Rouge leader Nuon Chea died aged 93 on Aug 4, 2019, said a spokesman for the Cambodian tribunal where he was convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity.

The man known as 'brother number two' of Cambodia's Khmer Rouge regime died on Sunday (Aug 4) aged 93, a spokesman for the Cambodian tribunal where he was convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity told AFP.

"We can confirm that defendant Nuon Chea... passed away this evening on 4 August 2019 at Khmer Soviet Friendship hospital," said Neth Pheaktra, spokesman for the tribunal.

The cause of his death was not given.

The reign of terror led by "Brother Number 1" Pol Pot left some two million Cambodians dead from overwork, starvation and mass executions from 1975 to 1979.

But Nuon Chea, considered the Khmer Rouge's chief ideologue, was not arrested until 2007.

He and other senior members of the ultra-Maoist group were put on trial at the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia.

The UN-backed court sentenced him to life in prison last year after he was found guilty of genocide against the ethnic Vietnamese and Cham Muslim minority group.