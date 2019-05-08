Khmer Rouge 'brother number two' Nuon Chea dies: Cambodia court

Former Khmer Rouge leader Nuon Chea died aged 93 on Aug 4, 2019, said a spokesman for the Cambodian tribunal where he was convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

The man known as 'brother number two' of Cambodia's Khmer Rouge regime died on Sunday (Aug 4) aged 93, a spokesman for the Cambodian tribunal where he was convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity told AFP.

"We can confirm that defendant Nuon Chea... passed away this evening on 4 August 2019 at Khmer Soviet Friendship hospital," said Neth Pheaktra, spokesman for the tribunal.

The cause of his death was not given.

The reign of terror led by "Brother Number 1" Pol Pot left some two million Cambodians dead from overwork, starvation and mass executions from 1975 to 1979.

But Nuon Chea, considered the Khmer Rouge's chief ideologue, was not arrested until 2007.

He and other senior members of the ultra-Maoist group were put on trial at the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia.

The UN-backed court sentenced him to life in prison last year after he was found guilty of genocide against the ethnic Vietnamese and Cham Muslim minority group.

He and the sole surviving defendant on trial, Khieu Samphan, were previously handed life sentences in 2014 over the forced evacuation of Phnom Penh in 1975, when Khmer Rouge troops drove the population of the capital into the countryside.

The revolutionaries who tried to recreate Buddhist-majority Cambodia into an agrarian Marxist utopia attempted to abolish class while targeting religious groups and the educated.

The hybrid court, which uses a mix of Cambodian and international law, was created with UN backing in 2006 to try senior Khmer Rouge leaders.

It has convicted only three people so far and cost more than US$300 million (S$413 million).

Former Khmer Rouge foreign minister Ieng Sary and his wife died without facing justice, while Pol Pot passed away in 1998.

More about

Cambodia Genocide/Crimes against humanity khmer rouge
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Cracked screen protector almost causes Malaysia man to amputate thumb
Cracked screen protector almost causes Malaysia man to amputate thumb
US supermarket serves jackfruit sliced like watermelons, Asians horrified
US supermarket serves jackfruit sliced like watermelons, Asians horrified
China mum throws baby daughter off bridge after fight with mother-in-law
China mum throws baby daughter off bridge after fight with mother-in-law
EXO&#039;s Baekhyun predicted Jihyo and Kang Daniel&#039;s romance?
EXO's Baekhyun predicted Jihyo and Kang Daniel's romance?
Gojek investigating case of driver failing to pick up couple after telling them &#039;the weather is too hot&#039;
Gojek investigating case of driver failing to pick up couple after telling them 'the weather is too hot'
Linda Chung: &#039;There&#039;s no need to hide my kids from the spotlight&#039;
Linda Chung: 'There's no need to hide my kids from the spotlight'
&#039;It saddens me to see how Tan Cheng Bock has lost his way&#039;: ESM Goh Chok Tong
'It saddens me to see how Tan Cheng Bock has lost his way': ESM Goh Chok Tong
Malaysian DJ Leng Yein marries long-time boyfriend
Malaysian DJ Leng Yein marries long-time boyfriend
Electric scooters, unicycles, hoverboards: Why can&#039;t Singaporeans just walk?
Electric scooters, unicycles, hoverboards: Why can't Singaporeans just walk?
Japan sizzles under sudden heatwave, hundreds hospitalised for heatstroke
Japan sizzles under sudden heatwave, hundreds hospitalised for heatstroke
Cool cafes for families from Ang Mo Kio, Yishun to Seletar Aerospace and all in the North
Cool cafes for families from Ang Mo Kio, Yishun to Seletar Aerospace and all in the North
Parliament: 15 town councils to ban riding of PMDs in void decks; $50m to be spent improving infrastructure
15 town councils to ban riding of PMDs in void decks

LIFESTYLE

9 Hungry Ghost Festival superstitions for homeowners
9 Hungry Ghost Festival superstitions for homeowners
Cheapest getaways for Singapore National Day weekend
Cheapest getaways for Singapore National Day weekend
Should you get a term life insurance plan? We explain how it works
Should you get a term life insurance plan? We explain how it works
Free Koi pop pop tea latte from Aug 5, $5.40 Burger King rendang and laksa burger &amp; more deals this week
Free Koi pop pop tea latte from Aug 5, $5.40 Burger King rendang and laksa burger & more deals this week

Home Works

10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles &amp; upgrade your humble HDB
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles & upgrade your humble HDB
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
Spaces we love: Singaporean homes washed in natural light
Spaces we love: Singaporean homes washed in natural light

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Buckle Up: Bobby Tonelli and his girlfriend have a strange relationship
Buckle Up: Bobby Tonelli and his girlfriend have a strange relationship
Sammi Cheng and Andy Hui spotted holding hands on trip to England
Sammi Cheng and Andy Hui spotted holding hands on trip to England
Yanxi Palace stars Wu Jinyan and Nie Yuan reunite for another drama, fans threaten boycott
Yanxi Palace stars Wu Jinyan and Nie Yuan reunite for another drama, fans threaten boycott
&#039;Lonely&#039; husband matches with own wife on Tinder
'Lonely' husband matches with own wife on Tinder

SERVICES