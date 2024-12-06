Kidnapped US national feared dead in the Philippines, police say

MANILA — A US national abducted in the southern Philippines in October has reportedly been killed, Philippine police said on Dec 5, citing a witness and one of the suspects.

Elliot Eastman was forcibly taken by four unidentified suspects posing as policemen from his home in the coastal town of Sibuco in Zamboanga del Norte on Oct 17, according to an initial police investigation. Their motive was unclear.

Regional police spokesperson Lt. Col. Ramoncelio Sawan said on Dec 5 that a witness had told investigators that Eastman died on the night he was abducted after being shot twice while resisting his captors as they transported him on a motorboat.

According to the witness, after Eastman succumbed to his injuries, the suspects threw his body into the sea.

Sawan said a suspect in the kidnapping who was arrested recently corroborated the witness' account, and the suspect's sworn statement had been submitted to government prosecutors.

Despite extensive search operations, authorities have not yet found Eastman's body, Sawan said.

According to Eastman's YouTube Channel, he was 26 years old and had come to the Philippines about a year and a half ago where he said he had met the love of his life.

"I will be showing you my day-to-day life as the first and only foreigner to have ever lived here in Sibuco for a long period of time. I am from the USA!" he said in his channel.

The US Embassy in Manila said it was aware of the reports and was coordinating with local authorities.

"The Department of State has no greater priority than the welfare and safety of US citizens abroad. We stand ready to provide assistance to US citizens in need and to their families," it said in a statement.

