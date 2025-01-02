Award Banner
Award Banner
asia

Kim Jong Un attends New Year's celebrations, gets card from China's Xi: North Korean state media

Kim Jong Un attends New Year's celebrations, gets card from China's Xi: North Korean state media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending an event to celebrate the new year in Pyongyang on Jan 1.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 01, 2025 11:31 PM

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Ju Ae attended New Year’s celebrations including fireworks and an ice-dancing display, state media KCNA reported on Jan 1.

Senior North Korean officials joined them in watching the events, state media photos showed. There was no mention of any speech by Mr Kim.

KCNA also said that Mr Kim received New Year’s cards from many heads of state including the Chinese President, although it did not mention Mr Xi Jinping by name nor disclose further details.

It also did not mention if Mr Kim sent greetings to Mr Xi.

The terse state media message contrasted with KCNA’s description of Mr Kim’s exchange with Russian President Vladimir Putin the previous day, which said Mr Kim had pledged to solidify the country’s comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia in a letter to Mr Putin.

[[nid:713062]]

NORTH KOREAchinaKim Jong UngeopoliticsNew Year's Day
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.