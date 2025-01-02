Kim Jong Un attends New Year's celebrations, gets card from China's Xi: North Korean state media

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Ju Ae attended New Year’s celebrations including fireworks and an ice-dancing display, state media KCNA reported on Jan 1.

Senior North Korean officials joined them in watching the events, state media photos showed. There was no mention of any speech by Mr Kim.

KCNA also said that Mr Kim received New Year’s cards from many heads of state including the Chinese President, although it did not mention Mr Xi Jinping by name nor disclose further details.

It also did not mention if Mr Kim sent greetings to Mr Xi.

The terse state media message contrasted with KCNA’s description of Mr Kim’s exchange with Russian President Vladimir Putin the previous day, which said Mr Kim had pledged to solidify the country’s comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia in a letter to Mr Putin.

