Kim Jong-un inspects flooded areas near North Korea's border with China

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on July 28 inspected flooded areas near the country's border with China, state media KCNA said on July 29.

Record torrential rain on July 27 in North Korea's Sinuiju and nearby areas bordering China isolated around 5,000 people, KCNA said.

The military organised around 10 planes to make roughly 20 trips each to rescue 4,200 people within about half a day, it added.

Kim praised the military for its rescue efforts, which he said saved 5,000 lives, but he rebuked officials for insufficient preparation of crisis response measures to prevent damage caused by heavy rain, floods and typhoons, KCNA said.

The region has been hit by heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Gaemi in recent days, with a rain-triggered landslide killing 12 people in southern China and causing flash floods elsewhere.

