Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches

PHOTO: YouTube/RJTV VLOGS
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

Police have arrested a 36-year-old South Korean man on Saturday (July 6) after he was caught on video brutally assaulting his 30-year-old Vietnamese wife.

The man, surnamed Kim, was arrested without a warrant and put into emergency detention as police were concerned that he would assault his wife again, The Hankyoreh reported.

Kim reportedly beat his wife for over three hours on Thursday night (July 4) at their home in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province.

The reason? For not speaking Korean well.

In a video that sparked widespread outrage after it was shared online, he was seen slapping, punching and kicking his wife in front of their wailing two-year-old son. Kim also swore at her and berated her for cooking Vietnamese food instead of Korean food.

After repeated beatings from Kim, the victim managed to record a video of the abuse with her mobile phone that she had placed on the living room table.

On July 5, she sent the video to acquaintances who made a police report and posted the video on social media.

Warning: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers

The man's onslaught of blows left the victim with rib fractures and other injuries that will require four weeks of treatment, reported The Korea Herald.

The victim and the child were removed from their home and placed in a local women's shelter for their protection, said Yeongam Police Station.

The Women Migrants Human Rights Centre of Korea said that it was offering assistance to the woman, who is a marriage migrant.

NO FAIRYTALE ENDING FOR SOME MIGRANT BRIDES

There are about 40,000 Vietnamese marriage migrants in South Korea, many of them looking for a better life.

Unfortunately, some migrant brides searching for a fairytale ending are hit with a sobering reality. 

42.1 per cent of female marriage migrants has experienced domestic violence and 68 per cent has experienced unwanted sexual advances, according to a survey of 920 female marriage migrants conducted by the National Human Rights Commission of Korea.

An official at the Vietnamese Women's Union in South Korea told The Korea Herald that migrant women who are victims of domestic violence rarely get the justice they deserve as their abusers often get off scot-free.

This is why many migrant women seek help from women's rights organisations or multicultural family support centres instead of taking legal action.

"It's not just Vietnamese women. [Spousal abuse] happens to marriage migrant women of all nationalities," the official said. "We hope the law here [South Korea] will punish the abusive husbands more severely."

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about

South Korea Domestic Violence migrant assault
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man found dead at foot of Little India HDB block; police discover body of his mother in flat
Man found dead at foot of Little India HDB block; police discover body of his mother in flat
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches
Police arrest Clarke Quay flasher caught on video; victim recounts traumatic experience
Police arrest Clarke Quay flasher caught on video; victim recounts traumatic experience
Threeppy: Daiso&#039;s new $5.80 shop in Funan mall looks set to give Miniso a run for its money
'Premium' Daiso to open at Funan mall with items at $5.80. Here's what you can get
Two young women caught &#039;shopping for footwear&#039; outside Teck Whye flat
Two young women caught 'shopping for footwear' outside Teck Whye flat
Rebecca Lim hasn&#039;t seen rumoured beau Ian Fang in a while
Rebecca Lim hasn't seen rumoured beau Ian Fang in a while
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Fans urge Kenneth Ma to date actress Natalie Tong after his break-up with Jacqueline Wong
Fans urge Kenneth Ma to date actress Natalie Tong after his break-up with Jacqueline Wong
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
5 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
5 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
Expect higher MRT fares: Khaw Boon Wan
Expect higher MRT fares: Khaw Boon Wan

LIFESTYLE

5 classic Neoprint poses we miss - and where you can still take one in Singapore
Here's where you can get Japan's famous giant cotton candy in Orchard
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
Alain Ducasse to bring his chocolate atelier to Bangkok
Alain Ducasse to bring his chocolate atelier to Bangkok
This is how long alcohol stays in your body after you drink
This is how long alcohol stays in your body after you drink

Home Works

8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

McDonald&#039;s China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
McDonald's China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread

SERVICES