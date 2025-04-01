Korean man leaps across damaged 52nd-floor skybridge of Bangkok condo to find family during quake

A Korean man jumped across a damaged skybridge on the 52nd floor of his Bangkok condo in search of his family when tremors from a Myanmar earthquake struck.

Bowyuri, a Thai online personality and entrepreneur, took to social media and shared about her husband's heroic act on Saturday (March 29).

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar on Friday (March 28), sending tremors to Bangkok, Thailand. At the time, Bowyuri's husband, Kwon Young-jun, was at the gym on the 52nd floor of their condominium Park Origin Thonglor while Bowyuri and their daughter were at home.

The gym was located on the 30th floor of a neighbouring block, according to Bowyuri.

The blocks were connected by a sky bridge, which appeared to be damaged from the tremors, according to several videos online.

A man was recorded while jumping across a breaking bridge atop skyscrapers during the March 28 earthquake in Bangkok.pic.twitter.com/DMPnPGpKJl — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 30, 2025

Kwon was captured on video running and leaping across the damaged sky bridge to find his family in the neighbouring block.

He later found out that his family had evacuated the building, and he subsequently made his way down to find them, according to Bowyuri.

"At the time, I was just worried about my child, I had to go and take care of my wife and child," Kwon said when speaking to Thairath TV.

Bowyuri also shared that Kwon sustained minor scratches on his arms and soreness from the incident.

"It’s very dangerous. When I saw the clip, I was shocked like everyone else," she added, while praising her husband for his heroic act.

Kwon and his family have temporarily moved to live with Bowyuri's parents following the incident.

Origin Property, the developer of Park Origin Thonglor, issued a statement on March 31 regarding the safety of the condominium on Sunday, saying that the "structural integrity of the skybridges remains strong and unaffected".

Over 2,000 people in Myanmar and 19 people in Thailand have lost their lives as a result of the massive earthquake last Friday, Reuters reported.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with relief teams sent from neighbouring countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, China and Thailand.

An 80-strong team from the Singapore Civil Defence Force were deployed on March 29 to aid in rescue efforts.

