Lam says Hong Kong has system in place to handle coronavirus

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

DAVOS, Switzerland - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told global elites in Davos on Thursday she is "cautiously confident" the city will get through the flu-like virus that threatens to inflict more pain on the protest-hit city.

Lam's statement to the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alps comes as Hong Kong officials scramble to contain an outbreak of coronavirus that has killed 18 people in mainland China and forced authorities to lock down two cities.

Hong Kong has already advised against any non-essential travel to Wuhan, a city of 11 million in mainland China and the epicenter of the outbreak.

More about
Hong Kong Carrie Lam Wuhan virus

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: ICA to implement temperature screening at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints
Wuhan virus: ICA to implement temperature screening at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
Andie Chen says ang bao &#039;married rule&#039; is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Andie Chen says ang bao 'married rule' is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Man charged with attempted murder of daughter at Marsiling Lane bus stop
Man charged with attempted murder of daughter at Marsiling Lane bus stop
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
Teacher jailed for performing indecent acts on student, 15
Teacher jailed for performing indecent acts on student, 15
Najib: I&#039;m not stupid
Najib: I'm not stupid
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES