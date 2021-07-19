Landslides kill at least 30 in Mumbai after heavy rains

MUMBAI, July 18 - At least 30 people died in three Mumbai suburbs after several houses collapsed when heavy rain triggered landslides, officials said on Sunday (July 18), and forecasts of further downpours could force authorities to relocate people living in danger zones.

Rescuers resorted to using their hands to dig up the ground in an attempt to find survivors, local television showed, as authorities said more people could be trapped inside the debris. Emergency workers carried the injured through narrow lanes on makeshift stretchers.

Rescue workers remove debris as they search for survivors after a residential house collapsed due to landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India, July 18, 2021.

PHOTO: Reuters

Several areas of Mumbai have been hit by floods due to heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, crippling India's financial capital. The mega-city and the coast of India's industrial Maharashtra state are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next four days, the weather department said.

"We'll take the decision to shift the people who are living in a dangerous situation to permanent settlements immediately," said Nawab Malik, a state cabinet minister, according to a tweet by news agency ANI, a Reuters partner.

We'll take the decision to shift the people who are living in a dangerous situation to permanent settlements immediately. BMC will investigate this incident: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister & Anushakti Nagar MLA Nawab Malik on Chembur wall collapse incident in which 17 people died pic.twitter.com/GT98Baqkxx — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Torrential rain, especially during India's July-September monsoon, often triggers the collapse of buildings, especially older or illegally built structures.

Within the last 24 hours, authorities have reported 11 incidents of houses or walls collapsing in the Mumbai area, officials said. In one neighbourhood, about half a dozen shacks located at the base of a hill collapsed on top of each other, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences in a tweet and announced aid for the victims.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 18, 2021

Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to wall collapses in Mumbai. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 18, 2021

