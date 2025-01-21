Award Banner
asia

Large fire breaks out in Japan's Osaka near tourist landmark, live images show

Large fire breaks out in Japan's Osaka near tourist landmark, live images show
PHOTO: X/AzureFox13
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 21, 2025 9:45 AM

TOKYO — A large fire broke out in a commercial building near a famous tourist landmark, Tsutenkaku Tower, in Osaka in western Japan, local TV footage showed on Tuesday (Jan 21).

The fire broke out on the first floor of a five-story building and 26 emergency vehicles have been deployed to the site, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing local police and fire departments.

Live images showed part of the building, on a shopping street in downtown Osaka, still burning and dark smoke billowing into the skyline.

No other details including whether there were any casualties were available.

JapanTourist attractionsfires
