Large fire breaks out in Japan's Osaka near tourist landmark, live images show
PHOTO: X/AzureFox13
TOKYO — A large fire broke out in a commercial building near a famous tourist landmark, Tsutenkaku Tower, in Osaka in western Japan, local TV footage showed on Tuesday (Jan 21).
The fire broke out on the first floor of a five-story building and 26 emergency vehicles have been deployed to the site, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing local police and fire departments.
通天閣と火事の煙、、すごい時にきてしまった、、 pic.twitter.com/ecMjuWVZYX— キツネツキ🦊kitsunetsuki.jp (@AzureFox13) January 21, 2025
Live images showed part of the building, on a shopping street in downtown Osaka, still burning and dark smoke billowing into the skyline.
No other details including whether there were any casualties were available.
