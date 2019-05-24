Careers

Leader of anti-junta party in Thailand suspended from Parliament

Leader of anti-junta party in Thailand suspended from Parliament
Mr Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit now awaits the court's ruling.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters
May 24, 2019

BANGKOK - A court in Thailand suspended the leader of an anti-junta political party as a member of Parliament yesterday, a day ahead of the opening of the legislature for the first time since the disputed March 24 election.

The Election Commission endorsed rising political star Mr Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, 40, as a member of Parliament this month but it later launched a case against him over his alleged illegal holding of shares in a media company.

Mr Thanathorn is now barred from taking up his seat pending a ruling by the Constitutional Court, which could see him permanently disqualified.

"The court has unanimously decided to accept the case for consideration and will send a document asking the accused to refute the charge within 15 days," the court said in a statement.

The court did not say when it would deliver a verdict but said the suspension was necessary because Mr Thanathorn's role as a member of Parliament could "cause legal problems" for the legislature.

Mr Thanathorn's new progressive, youth-oriented Future Forward Party came a surprise third in the March general election and has joined up with an opposition "democratic front" that aims to block junta chief Prayut Chan-o-cha from staying on as Prime Minister.

The Election Commission accused Mr Thanathorn of breaching the Constitution by holding shares in a media company after registering as a candidate for the election.

Mr Thanathorn has denied the charge and said he had already transferred his shares before he officially registered.

More about

Thailand Thai politics politicians
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement