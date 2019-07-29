At least 13 killed in Myanmar jade mine landslide

YANGON - At least 13 jade mine workers and security guards in northern Myanmar were killed in a landslide on Sunday (July 28), authorities said, as rescuers frantically searched for more victims.

Dozens die each year in landslides caused by jade mining, a dangerous and poorly regulated industry in Kachin state between the country's borders with China and India.

Myanmar's fire services department said in a Facebook post the accident happened in the early morning in Hpakant township.

"We have sent two injured men and the dead bodies of 13 men" to a local hospital, the department said.