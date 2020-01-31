At least 20 women and children held hostage in north Indian village

Residents and police personnel standing outside the building where a hostage situation is taking place, in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Jan 30, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

LUCKNOW, India - At least 20 children and women have been held hostage at a house in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for about eight hours by a man who had invited the children on the pretext of hosting a birthday party, police said on Thursday (Jan 30).

The man, who is serving a life sentence for murder and was out on parole, opened fire and injured two police officers and a villager near Farrukhabad in western Uttar Pradesh, PV Ramashastry, the additional director-general of police said.

"He had called the children on the pretext of a birthday party and held them hostage. He opened fire on villagers," Ramashastry said.

The man had invited some children and women of Farrukhabad, saying he was throwing a birthday party for his daughter.

He held the invitees hostage at gunpoint after they reached his house.

The man's motive is not clear, nor is the number of women and children.

A team of counter terrorism forces along with local police are trying to rescue the hostages, police said.

More about
india hostage crime

TRENDING

SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
2 riders taken to hospital after 8-vehicle accident on AYE
2 riders taken to hospital after 8-vehicle accident on AYE
Wuhan virus: Experts say outbreak will last months at least
Wuhan virus: Experts say outbreak will last months at least
Wuhan virus: Travellers between Singapore, Malaysia worry about lack of screening at Johor checkpoints
Wuhan virus: Travellers between Singapore, Malaysia worry about lack of screening at Johor checkpoints
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Aliff Aziz arrested for behaving aggressively after getting pummelled at Geylang
Aliff Aziz arrested for behaving aggressively after getting pummelled at Geylang
5 million masks &#039;snapped up&#039;, public urged against hoarding amid global shortage
5 million masks 'snapped up', public urged against hoarding amid global shortage

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it

SERVICES