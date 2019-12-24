At least 24 dead in Indonesia bus plunge

Rescue personnel retrieving a victim after a bus plunged into a 150-metre deep ravine, near Perahu Dipo village in Pagar Alam, South Sumatra, on Dec 24, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

PALEMBANG - At least two dozen people died and 13 others were injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia, police said.

The bus carrying dozens of passengers careered into a 150m ravine in South Sumatra province just before midnight (1600 GMT) on Monday (Dec 23) and ended up in a river, local police spokesman Dolly Gumara told AFP on Tuesday.

“It crashed into the concrete road barrier before plunging into the ravine. Some people are still trapped inside the bus,” Mr Gumara said, adding no other vehicle was involved.

Search and rescue teams have been deployed to look for victims, Mr Gumara said, adding injured survivors were taken to hospital.

The accident happened in a remote and steep area near the town of Pagar Alam, hampering the efforts to rescue the victims.

The regional bus left Bengkulu province for Pagar Alam with only 27 passengers but some survivors told police there were around 50 people on board when the accident happened.

“Some passengers were probably added along the way so there’s a possibility some more people are still missing in the river,” Mr Gumara said, adding the cause was being investigated.

Traffic accidents are common in the Southeast Asian archipelago, where vehicles are often old and poorly maintained and road rules regularly flouted.

In September, at least 21 people died when a bus plunged into a ravine in West Java’s Sukabumi region.

Several months earlier, 12 people were killed and dozens more injured when a passenger tried to wrest control of a bus steering wheel following an argument with the driver in West Java. The bus smashed into two cars, causing a truck to roll.

More about
Accidents - Traffic deaths

TRENDING

Jho Low capture frustrated by &#039;dishonest&#039; foreign authorities: Malaysia&#039;s police chief
Jho Low capture frustrated by 'dishonest' foreign authorities: Malaysia's police chief
&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
Cafes in JB that&#039;ll make you feel like you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in JB that'll make you feel like you're overseas
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo&#039;self this Christmas
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo'self this Christmas
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Man under reported $1.28 million in income; jailed 6 months, fined $741k for tax evasion
Man under reported $1.28 million in income; jailed 6 months, fined $741k for tax evasion
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng
This year I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng
Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
&#039;I don&#039;t f*****g care&#039;: Elva Hsiao lashes out at mean netizens in emotional livestream video
'I don't f*****g care': Elva Hsiao lashes out at mean netizens in emotional livestream video

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'
5 things you didn&#039;t know about the Hermes Birkin
5 things you didn't know about the Hermes Birkin

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question

SERVICES