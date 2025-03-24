At least 4 people dead in South Korea's wildfires

SEOUL — At least four people have died and six have been injured in a series of wildfires in South Korea, as firefighters rushed to put out the fires amid dry, windy weather, the Korea Forest Service said on Sunday (March 23).

Over 9,000 staff and 105 helicopters were deployed to quell the fires engulfing areas mostly in the southeast of the country, damaging residential buildings and a temple, the authorities said.

More than 1,500 residents took shelter as the fires wiped out some 6,300 hectares of forests, Acting President Choi Sang-mok told a disaster response meeting.

"I request that the Korea Forest Service pay special attention to securing the safety of personnel in charge of extinguishing wildfires in the air or on the ground," Choi said as he vowed to use all available resources to stop the fires.

Three of the four people who died were firefighters and one was a public servant, according to the Yonhap news agency.

