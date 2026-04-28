At least 4 killed in train collision on outskirts of Jakarta

JAKARTA — At least four people were killed and 38 injured when two trains collided in the city of Bekasi, adjoining the Indonesian capital Jakarta, late on Monday (April 27), officials said.

The collision took place in Bekasi rail station between a commuter line train and a long-distance train, the spokesperson of the commuter line operator Karina Amanda told Reuters, adding that "we are focusing on evacuating passengers and train crew".

Four people had been killed and 38 people evacuated to nearby hospitals, Anne Purba, a spokesperson for Indonesia's railway operator, said in a written statement.

She said all 240 passengers of the long-distance train were safe. It was unclear how many people were on the commuter line train or how many bystanders were injured.

"It is possible that the number of victims could continue to rise, but let us hope that the evacuation can be completed quickly," the deputy speaker of the Indonesian parliament, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, told reporters at the site of the collision.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, Karina said. Jakarta police chief Asep Edi Suheri told reporters that the investigation into the incident was continuing.

Rescuers were seen using angle grinders to cut through the metal framework of train compartments in which commuters were trapped but seen alive.

At least 20 ambulances were seen at Bekasi station, Reuters witnesses said, with rescuers from Indonesia's rescue agency also in attendance to help evacuate passengers.

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