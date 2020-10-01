Lebanon bans ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn from foreign travel

Lebanon on Thursday banned former auto executive Carlos Ghosn from travel and asked Japan to hand over his file on financial misconduct charges, as Tokyo urged the fugitive businessman to return.

Ghosn - for years venerated in Japan for turning around once-ailing Nissan - fled while awaiting trial on charges including under-reporting his compensation to the tune of US$85 million (S$114 million).

His shock arrival in his native Lebanon last month was the latest twist in a story worthy of a Hollywood plot and prompted outrage from the Japanese government as well as from Nissan.

A day after Ghosn made an impassioned defence in front world media of his decision to jump bail and flee Japan, he gave testimony to Lebanese prosecutors on Thursday morning over an Interpol "red notice" urging his arrest.

"The state prosecution issued a travel ban for Ghosn and asked for his file from the Japanese authorities," a judicial source said.

A second judicial source said Ghosn, 65, had been asked to hand over his French passport and banned from travelling abroad until his judicial file arrived from Japan.

"According to what is inside the file, if it appears that the crimes he is accused of in Japan require being pursued in Lebanon, he will be tried," the source added. "But if it doesn't require being pursued under Lebanese law, then he will be free."

At Japan's request, Lebanon's judiciary received a "red notice" from Interpol last week urging Ghosn's arrest.