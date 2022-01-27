'Let me look for WiFi signal': Man holidaying in Boracay sends email to boss while parasailing

While he was supposed to be working from home, a man in the Philippines sneakily went on a vacation to Boracay and sent his boss an amusing video after the latter asked him about work.

Denver Poria, who works in sales, uploaded the same video to Facebook last Friday (Jan 21), which showed him onboard a parasail — with his computer sitting on his lap.

"I've finished the client's quote, just let me look for WiFi signal because data is so slow," Poria wrote in the video's caption.

The video made its rounds on social media, garnering more than 1,300 views and almost 200 reactions from netizens, who seemed to be rather amused at the sheer absurdity of his stunt.

One user even asked him about the internet reception while he was in mid-air.

'How's the signal?' PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Speaking to Coconuts Manila, Poria said that he had mostly been working from his phone, but thought it would be funny to send his boss a video of himself replying to emails while on vacation.

He decided to make the video while parasailing with his cousins.

"Just for fun, I brought my laptop so I could tell my boss, 'I'm already working on the quote! I even found a way to find signal.'"

Luckily for him, his boss appreciated his joke. "He swore at me before bursting into laughter and said, 'You're crazy'," Poria told reporters.

Reflecting on his parasailing experience, he admitted that he felt a little scared being up in the air with his laptop because of the strong wind.

"I told myself this was fine — just so boss wouldn't get angry since I didn't tell him I was going on a trip."

