Lights, camera... cut! Japan soul-searching over freedom of expression

A statue symbolising "comfort women" is seen during a weekly anti-Japan rally in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec 30, 2015.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

TOKYO - Withdrawn endorsements for films and art exhibitions are reigniting a debate in Japan over self-censorship, exposing a struggle to balance freedom of expression with a cultural penchant for avoiding conflict.

The latest controversy arose when Japan last week cancelled its endorsement of an art exhibition in Austria commemorating 150 years of diplomatic relations. The collection includes work that critics say paint an unflattering picture of Japan and its Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"We made the judgment that the contents of the exhibition did not promote the mutual understanding and friendly relations between Japan and Austria," Mr Seiichiro Taguchi, director of the Foreign Ministry's Central and South Eastern Europe Division, told Reuters.

The exhibition, titled "Japan Unlimited", opened in late September and will run to Nov 24, now without the official Japan-Austria anniversary year logo.

It includes a video of a likeness of Mr Abe apologising for Japan's wartime aggression, as well as a satirical depiction of US-Japan relations through a rendition of a famous photograph of wartime Emperor Hirohito posing with US General Douglas MacArthur, who led the Allied occupation of Japan after World War II.

Public broadcaster NHK and other media carried news of the government's withdrawal of its backing for the Vienna exhibition, igniting a clamour on social media - with many people, including lawmakers, supporting for the decision.

Self-censorship is not new in Japan - film distributors famously cut out newsreel footage of Japanese soldiers committing atrocities in Nanjing from Oscar-winning film The Last Emperor in the late 1980s - but a recent worsening of relations with South Korea has unsettled nerves over the topic of Japan's wartime actions.

COLD COMFORT

The discourse over artistic freedom reached fever pitch this year when the Aichi Triennale art festival pulled a statue symbolising so-called comfort women - girls and women forced to work in Japanese military brothels - after organisers received threats.

Some of the Japanese artists featured in the Vienna exhibition had also shown their work at the Aichi festival.

Comfort women were also the subject of documentary film Shunsenjo: The Main Battleground Of The Comfort Women Issue, the screening of which was initially cancelled at a film festival last month.

Organisers later reversed the decision, apologising for caving in to threats and after security measures were put in place.

A few months ago, Shibata city in northern Japan made news when its board of education refused to back the screening of the 2017 biographical film Park Yeol, about an early-20th century Korean anarchist and independence activist that includes scenes critical of Emperor Hirohito.

The movie also touches on the massacre of ethnic Koreans by mobs after the Great Kanto Earthquake that levelled Tokyo in 1923.

The organiser of the event then sought - and got - the support of the city's general affairs division to show the film.

"I think Japanese people have a tendency to overthink things - 'what would happen if we did this or that'," organiser Tetsuo Saito told Reuters. "As a result, we take the safest route instead of trying to break new ground."

"I feel a sense of cultural limitation in that sense. But on the other hand, there are people - even if it is a minority - who are taking up the challenge, so not all is lost."

More about
Japan Art and Design

TRENDING

GrabFood cyclist suffers multiple injuries from being shoved off bicycle path by pedestrians
GrabFood cyclist suffers multiple injuries from being shoved off bicycle path by pedestrians
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets
Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets
I wore crazy eye shadow looks to work for a week and this is how it went
I wore crazy eye shadow looks to work for a week and this is how it went
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe
FAS technical director watches Under-18s lose 11-0, says no quick fix to solve problems at youth level
Singapore football youth team lose 11-0
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten &#039;unlikely to survive&#039;
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten 'unlikely to survive'
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn&#039;t do a math problem
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn't do a math problem
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Woman goes back to wounding neighbour&#039;s religious feelings despite court order
Woman goes back to wounding neighbour's religious feelings despite court order
Taiwanese YouTuber posts 24-hour Ikea challenge video, charged with indecent conduct
Taiwanese YouTuber posts 24-hour Ikea challenge video, charged with indecent conduct

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar & other fun activities
&#039;Chicken rice&#039; soba in the CBD with so much meat &#039;it&#039;s like free&#039;
'Chicken rice' soba in the CBD with so much meat 'it's like free'
10 offences you might not realise you&#039;re committing and the fines you&#039;d be liable for
10 offences you might not realise you're committing and the fines you'd be liable for
Your contractor damaged your neighbour&#039;s property. Can you be made liable?
Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?

Home Works

Professional renovation advice: Setting a timeline
Professional renovation advice: Setting a timeline
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;How can you ride here?&#039;: Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot

SERVICES