Lion Air crash investigators tell victims' families 737 Max design flaws linked to accident

JAKARTA - Mechanical and design issues contributed to the crash of a Lion Air 737 Max jet last October, Indonesian investigators told victims’ families in a briefing on Wednesday (Oct 23) ahead of the release of a final report.

Contributing factors to the crash of the new Boeing jet, which killed all 189 people on board, included incorrect assumptions on how an anti-stall device called the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) functioned and how pilots would react, slides in the presentation showed.

Reliance on a single angle-of-attack sensor made the MCAS system more vulnerable to failure, while the sensor on the plane that crashed had been miscalibrated during an earlier repair, according to the slides.

A Boeing spokeswoman declined to comment on the briefing, saying, "as the report hasn’t been officially released by the authorities, it is premature for us to comment on its contents."

A Lion Air representative declined to comment.