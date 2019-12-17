'Little Miss Period' tackles Japan's menstruation taboos with a punch

TOKYO - Her timing can be terrible and she can pack a mean punch.

But "Little Miss Period" - a pink blob with red lips and red pants who stars in a Japanese manga and movie of the same name - has a mission: Breaking taboos in a society where talking about menstruation has been seen dirty or embarrassing.

The character has generally been received positively as a step toward better understanding among the sexes. Some critics, though, worry about stereotypes and inattention to underlying gender discrimination that holds back Japanese women in many fields.

"Until now, menstruation has been something to hide and many people completely lack correct understanding of it," said Kazue Muta, a sociology professor at Osaka University.

"I can't praise the manga 100 per cent ... but it would be good if it were a step toward greater openness and education."

The movie Little Miss Period was released domestically by entertainment company Yoshimoto Kogyo last month. It is based on a manga by male artist Ken Koyama that debuted in 2017 before being compiled into a book by publisher Kadokawa.

The film also opened in Taiwan this month and will debut in Hong Kong in January. Premieres in China and across Southeast Asia are also planned.