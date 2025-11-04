Lockheed says it is working to accelerate delayed F-16 deliveries for Taiwan

TAIPEI — Lockheed Martin said on Tuesday (Nov 4) it was working to accelerate delayed deliveries to Taiwan of new F-16Vs, after the island's defence ministry said the programme had been pushed back due to supply chain issues.

Taiwan, which faces a rising military threat from Beijing, has complained of repeated delays to weapons ordered from the United States, the Chinese-claimed island's most important international backer and arms supplier.

In a report to lawmakers on Monday, Taiwan's defence ministry said the delivery of all 66 F-16V fighters, initially expected to arrive by the end of 2026, had been pushed back due to production line relocations and disruptions.

Lockheed said in an emailed statement that it was committed to delivering "mission-critical capabilities" to Taiwan with the F-16 fleet to support its air defences.

That includes the 66 new F-16Vs, along with Taiwan's F-16 Viper upgrade programme, which was completed in December 2023, it added.

"We continue to work closely with the US government to accelerate delivery timelines where possible, while ensuring a safe and compliant product."

