Lunchbox comes alive after girl forgot to bring it home for 4 days

A mom had a nasty surprise after opening the lunchbox of her daughter who forgot to bring it home from school.

In a post in the Facebook group of Taiwanese parenting group "Primary 1 Alliance", user YuChieh Lin shared photos of the moment.

The box had been left in school for four days due to the holidays.

She warned parents about children's forgetfulness, as the incident turned her daughter's homecooked lunch into a biology lab experiment.

Sharing with Taiwan media ETtoday, Lin said that she usually packs lunch for her child before she goes to school and recalled that she specially prepared pesto pasta as it was the last day of school.

However, her daughter's mistake led to the container taking on a life of its own as mould started cultivating in it.

Read also Chinese police try to quell parents' protest over 'mouldy' school food

Initially, Lin's whole family was too afraid to open the lunchbox when the child brought it home. Instead, she asked her husband to be the sacrificial lamb.

What greeted them was a thick and furry mass of mouldy growth that filled the box. Lin discovered that the white parts were actually the leftover spaghetti.

Surprisingly, the container did not emit any odour from the disgusting growth as it was a stainless-steel lunchbox. Since its quality was so good, Lin did not want to discard it and instead instructed her husband to simply clean away the mould.

Startled netizens voiced their thoughts on the find, saying that the growth would have scared their own parents.

Others commented on the strangeness of the mould, with one saying that it had "more hair than the naughty kids in my household".

Some chided Lin's decision to keep the lunchbox. They would rather make the child buy a new one with her own pocket money.

kimberlyfoo@asiaone.com