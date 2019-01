The quake struck a depth of 19.8km about 92km east of Hualien county, which is on the east coast of Taiwan.

TAIPEI - An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck off Taiwan on Wednesday (Jan 30), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, shaking buildings in the capital of Taipei, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The quake struck a depth of 19.8km about 92km east of Hualien county, which is on the east coast of the island.

This story is developing.