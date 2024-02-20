Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northwestern Kashmir, says GFZ
PHOTO: Screengrab/USGS.gov
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck northwestern Kashmir in Pakistan on Monday (Feb 19), the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km, GFZ said.
A Reuters journalist said tremors were felt 152 km north of Srinagar, Indian Kashmir.
There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake.
