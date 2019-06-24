Magnitude 5.5 quake hits eastern Japan, no immediate damage

The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Japan's Chiba prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo. A tsunami warning has not been issued.
PHOTO: Screengrab/USGS
Reuters

TOKYO - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit eastern Japan on Monday morning (June 24), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Chiba prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.

The quake, which hit at 9.16am local time (8.16am Singapore), had a maximum intensity of 4 on Japan's 1-7 scale, including in parts of central Tokyo.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20 per cent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

More about

Earthquakes
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Woman arrested for using counterfeit $50 notes
Woman arrested for using counterfeit $50 notes
Schools in Johor district closed till Thursday after air contamination
Schools in Johor district closed after second case of air pollution
Cecilia Cheung and 7-month-old son Marcus photographed in public for first time
Cecilia Cheung and 7-month-old son Marcus photographed in public for first time
Second chance at life: Singaporean finds liver donor after son posts appeal on social media
Second chance at life: Singaporean finds liver donor after son posts appeal on social media
Malaysia gay sex video: Haziq dares Minister Azmin to sue him
Malaysia gay sex video: Haziq dares Minister Azmin to sue him
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
Seeking help for burnout is &#039;not weak&#039;
Seeking help for burnout is 'not weak'
Challenger offers assurance warranty and money-back guarantee for Huawei devices
Challenger offers assurance warranty and money-back guarantee for Huawei devices
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
2 Chinese nationals injured in Jurong fire in stable condition; arrangements made for worker who died
2 Chinese nationals injured in Jurong fire in stable condition; arrangements made for worker who died
Julie Tan finds fengshui master&#039;s prediction on marrying late &#039;comforting&#039;
Julie Tan finds fengshui master's prediction on marrying late 'comforting'
Kit Chan has a new best friend - Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang
Kit Chan has a new best friend - Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang

LIFESTYLE

How this single mum in Singapore fought breast cancer twice
How this single mum in Singapore fought breast cancer twice
13 alternative cinemas and places to watch movies in Singapore
13 alternative cinemas and places to watch movies in Singapore
World&#039;s longest water slide to be built in Penang
World's longest water slide to be built in Penang
Forget Supreme. Here Are Some Local Streetwear Brands That Will Make You a Hypebeast
Forget Supreme. Here Are Some Local Streetwear Brands That Will Make You a Hypebeast

Home Works

8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Instagram account shows we&#039;re guilty of repeating the same poses - Here&#039;s my Singapore version
This Instagram account shows we're guilty of repeating the same poses - Here's my Singapore version
5-year-old girl electrocuted by decorations at Beijing mall
5-year-old girl electrocuted by decorations at Beijing mall
From Broadway Beng to villain: Sebastian Tan is now old enough to play a dad in TV&#039;s Fried Rice Paradise
From Broadway Beng to villain: Sebastian Tan is now old enough to play a dad in TV's Fried Rice Paradise
Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us
Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us

SERVICES