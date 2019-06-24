Magnitude 5.5 quake hits eastern Japan, no immediate damage

The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Japan's Chiba prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo. A tsunami warning has not been issued.

TOKYO - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit eastern Japan on Monday morning (June 24), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Chiba prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.

The quake, which hit at 9.16am local time (8.16am Singapore), had a maximum intensity of 4 on Japan's 1-7 scale, including in parts of central Tokyo.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20 per cent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.