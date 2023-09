An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Philippine islands region on Tuesday (Sept 12), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 31 km, GFZ said.

The GFZ earlier said the quake had a magnitude of 6.8, with a depth of 10 km.

