Major hunt for India's missing coffee king

NEW DELHI - Indian police on Tuesday (July 30) launched a major hunt for one of the country's richest men, coffee tycoon V.G. Siddhartha, amid mounting fears for his safety.

The billionaire owner of the Cafe Coffee Day chain that beat Starbucks at its own game in India was last seen Monday night walking across a bridge in the southern state of Karnataka.

His chauffeur alerted police when Mr Siddhartha did not return.

Police divers, backed by local fishermen, searched the Nethravathi river near Mangalaru whilst senior Karnataka politicians flocked to the tycoon's home.

Mr Siddhartha's family has been in the coffee business for more than 130 years.

On taking it over, he set up the Cafe Coffee Day chain in 1996 and also became one of the world's biggest coffee traders, as well the as owner of Asia's biggest coffee plantation.

Mr Siddhartha owned about 12,000 hectares of plantations and his Amalgamated Bean Company (ABC) is India's largest exporter of green coffee.

Cafe Coffee Day has more than 1,700 stores, mainly in India, but also in Malaysia, Egypt, Czech Republic and Austria.

US giant Starbucks has so far managed to open just over 150 stores in India.

Mr Siddhartha married a daughter of Mr S.M. Krishna, a former foreign minister and chief minister of Karnataka, making him one of the country's best-connected tycoons.