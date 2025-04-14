Malaysian PM Anwar says to meet Myanmar junta head in Bangkok

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he will meet the head of Myanmar's junta in Bangkok this week to push for the extension of a ceasefire between the military government and rebel groups to help earthquake relief.

As the chair of the regional Asean bloc this year, Anwar said the meeting with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on Thursday (April 17) was being held on humanitarian grounds, as there continued to be no formal engagements between Myanmar and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Myanmar was hit by a devastating earthquake last month that killed thousands and caused significant damage.

"I thank General Min Aung Hlaing for responding positively to our call... During my meeting with him on April 17, I will push for the ceasefire to be extended," Anwar said on Monday.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since early 2021, when the military's overthrow of an elected civilian government sparked a civil war.

The junta and rebel groups have announced unilateral ceasefires to support the quake relief, but have accused each other of violating the agreements.

Asean wants Myanmar to implement the bloc's five-point peace plan to halt the fighting, and has barred the ruling generals from attending its meetings over their failure to comply.

Anwar said Malaysia will continue its humanitarian assistance for the earthquake-hit country through a temporary field hospital run by the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Min Aung Hlaing attended a summit in Bangkok earlier this month, a rare foreign trip for the leader who has been largely shunned internationally since the 2021 coup.

