Man burying daughter finds newborn alive in Indian grave

LUCKNOW, India - A man digging a grave in northern India found a newborn girl buried alive, police said on Monday (Oct 14), in the latest case to shine a spotlight on female infanticide in the country.

Hitesh Sirohi had gone to bury his own daughter, who died a few minutes after birth on Wednesday, when his spade hit an earthen pot, local police in Uttar Pradesh state told AFP.

"When he noticed a newborn girl inside it, he immediately rescued her and dialled ... for help."

Sirohi told the Times of India he found the baby wrapped in a cloth and crying.

"At one point I thought that my daughter had come alive. But the voice was actually coming from the pot," he told the newspaper.

The newborn was taken to hospital where she is receiving medical care, police said, adding that a local politician was paying for her expenses.

India has long struggled with female infanticide, which has become widespread because of parents' preferences for sons - who are viewed as investments and heirs - while girls are seen as a liability.