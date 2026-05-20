Man with knife injures 3, including 2 Japanese, at Shanghai restaurant

Three people, including two Japanese nationals and a Chinese woman, were injured after a man carrying a fruit knife attacked diners at a Japanese restaurant in Shanghai on Tuesday (May 19), according to Japanese authorities.

The Pudong Public Security Bureau said it was alerted to the incident at about 12.25pm at a restaurant in the Shanghai World Financial Centre, a Japanese-developed office complex in the city’s financial district.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after and detained a 59-year-old suspect identified as Yang.

During investigations, police said Yang exhibited incoherent speech and bizarre behaviour and had a history of psychiatric treatment.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

A video posted on X by user @Byron Wan showed a man sitting on the ground, pressing on a stomach wound, while individuals believed to be staff of the commercial building reassured him that help was on the way.

A nearby shop worker said a restaurant employee described the man entering the premises, attacking the three victims, and then sitting on the floor afterwards, local media The Japan Times reported.

The shop worker added that screams were heard following the incident, causing many customers to flee the restaurant.

Following the attack, police investigations are ongoing.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com