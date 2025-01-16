Man sets himself on fire near South Korean anti-graft office

SEOUL — A man set himself on fire on Wednesday (Jan 15) near South Korea's corruption investigation office, where impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol was being interrogated over insurrection allegations, the national fire agency said.

The man, in his 60s, was severely burned and unconscious following the incident which happened just after 8pm local time (1100 GMT), the fire agency said.

Yonhap news agency had earlier reported that the man had died.

Scores of people protesting Yoon's arrest, related to his stunning decision to declare martial law on Dec 3 that plunged the country into political turmoil, were still gathered outside the offices at the time of the incident.

[[nid:713610]]