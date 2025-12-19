Man 'wins' 8kg eating contest at Bangkok restaurant by stuffing Japanese curry rice into his pocket

A man in Bangkok walked out of a popular restaurant with a pocket full of cash — and Japanese curry rice.

He had stuffed the food there to cheat during an eating contest and "won" 20,000 baht (S$821).

A video posted on Gold Curry Bangkok's Facebook page on Thursday (Dec 18) showed the man in question sitting at a table with a massive plate of food in front of him.

He was wearing a glove and using his right hand to eat.

However, about 15 seconds into the clip, the man can be seen grabbing a handful of rice and curry and bringing it down to his side.

He then seemingly shoves the food into his trouser pocket before continuing to eat.

The man — apparently a foreigner — did this multiple times throughout the contest, according to the post.

According to another post by Gold Curry Bangkok on Dec 12, he had won the 20,000 baht cash prize after he "completed" the 45-minute challenge with five minutes to spare.

He had been served an 8kg portion of Japanese curry rice for the contest.

The restaurant urged other eateries, particularly those that host eating challenges, to be cautious of the man.

Gold Curry is famous for serving large portions of Japanese curry rice. It also hosts eating challenges where customers who finish massive portions of food within a set period of time stand to win free meals, vouchers and cash prizes.

The top prize is 40,000 baht in cash, which requires customers to finish a 10kg portion of curry rice within an hour.

The restaurant has been patronised by many competitive eaters, including Singapore's Zermatt Neo — who completed the 8kg challenge.

[[nid:723905]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com