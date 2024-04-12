Man in Taiwan stabs mum to death after argument over spoilt remote control

A man stabbed his mother to death and injured his father after an argument went awry in their home in Taichung, Taiwan, on Wednesday (April 10), Sinchew reported on Friday.

The 36-year-old, surnamed Xu, was on the second floor of their shophouse home with his mum that night when the latter discovered the TV remote wasn't working.

The woman, who was in her 60s, reportedly uttered a few words to him, sparking an argument between the two.

Enraged, Xu reportedly picked up a seven-centimetre fruit knife and attacked her, stabbing her repeatedly in her chest and abdomen, Taiwan publication The Storm Media reported.

Xu's father heard the commotion from the floor below and went up to check on them.

Discovering his wife lying in a pool of blood, he tried to stop his son, causing both to get injured in the struggle that ensued.

Police later arrived and arrested Xu, who suffered injuries to his hands while his father had wounds on both his hands and his head.

Family quarrelled three times in the past, neighbour says

According to neighbours, hysterical screams were heard that night and they had suspected there was a quarrel going on in Xu's home.

One neighbour told Taiwan media that the family had quarrelled three times before.

Following a car accident approximately a decade ago, Xu had reportedly become withdrawn, only leaving his home to walk his dog.

After he recovered from the accident, his parents converted the ground floor of their home into a cafe so that Xu could work there.

Xu had been operating the cafe for the past eight years. He also has a brother who is reportedly working abroad.

