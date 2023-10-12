Man in Taiwan allegedly stabs roommate to death after being confronted for not saying 'thank you'

A simple 'thank you' goes a long way, especially when someone holds the door for you.

But when confronted for not doing so, a man in Taipei allegedly stabbed his roommate to death in a fit of anger.

The 24-year-old suspect, surnamed Yang has been arrested for brutally stabbing his roommate, a 52-year-old man, surnamed Wang after he was questioned and allegedly punched by the latter for not saying 'thank you', Taiwan News reported on Wednesday (Oct 11).

Yang, who works as a KTV waiter, was about to leave the apartment at around 8pm on Tuesday, when Wang opened the door for him.

And when Yang simply left without thanking Wang, the latter reportedly shouted: "I helped you open the door and you won't say thank you?"

Yang then replied: "I'm sorry, thank you!" before leaving to get his scooter.

Unsatisfied with the response, Wang became agitated and reportedly chased after Yang.

Wang allegedly punched Yang, causing him to sustain a bruise on his left cheek, reported Taiwan news channel TVBS.

In retaliation, Yang allegedly stabbed Wang three times in the chest and once in the abdomen with a 20-cm-long military knife, leaving him badly wounded.

He reportedly carried this knife in his backpack for self-defense.

Firefighters were alerted by the public after finding Wang unconscious at the stairwell in a pool of blood.

Wang was rushed to Mackay Memorial Hospital in Taipei where he was later declared dead.

Guilty of his actions, Yang reportedly confessed to the police and was subsequently taken in for questioning.

Yang told the police that he deeply regretted his behaviour.

The case will be investigated for potential homicide, said the police.

