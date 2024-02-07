Man in Taiwan oversleeps and misses stop, pulls emergency brake to get off train

What would you do if you missed your stop while riding the train?

For one man in Taiwan, it meant pulling on the emergency brake.

The 28-year-old man, surnamed Hsieh, was on board the No. 422 train on Feb 2 when he realised he'd overslept and missed his stop, reported Taiwanese media.

He was supposed to alight at Taitung station, but only woke up when the train was approaching Jinlun station.

Desperate to get off the train, the man pulled on the emergency brake, causing the train to come to a sudden halt at Jinlun station.

The railway operator's CCTV footage showed Hsieh, who was in the ninth carriage, yanking on the emergency brake.

His actions caused a delay in the train service, as all the other passengers on board were forced to alight at Jinlun station and wait for the next train.

The railway operator reported the matter to Taiwanese police, who identified Hsieh and asked him to go down to the police station for questioning.

Hsieh reportedly told police that he thought that the emergency brake would inform the train conductor to stop the train, and did not expect the train to come to a complete halt.

If found guilty, Hsieh could be fined between NT$10,000 ($430) and NT$1 million.

