Man in Thailand suffers severe food poisoning after finding dead gecko in meal

A man was left seriously ill with food poisoning after he discovered a dead gecko in a meal he had bought from a street food stall in Thailand.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Jan 16), Suthep Kaenla said he began experiencing nausea and vomiting from 7am after consuming the contaminated meal.

The 51-year-old food delivery rider said that he had gone to pick up his girlfriend after work and stopped at a street stall on the way to buy a packet of sticky rice with fermented pork, reported Thai news outlet Khaosod.



After returning home to have his meal, Kaenla noticed a dark object in the rice, which he initially thought was mould. However, upon closer inspection, he realised it was a dead gecko.

The stall, located in the Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani province in central Thailand, is one that Kaenla frequents as it lies along his regular route.

He sought medical treatment for his symptoms and a doctor prescribed medication and oral rehydration salts, saying the symptoms were likely caused by food poisoning.

Although his condition has since improved, Kaenla said the incident still lingers in his mind.

Though he initially considered taking legal action, he decided against it, expressing sympathy for the vendor who has young children and relies on the business for income, reported Khaosod.

Instead, he intends to speak privately with the vendor to raise concerns about food hygiene.

He also called on consumer protection authorities to conduct spot checks on roadside food stalls, focusing on cleanliness and food safety.

While noting that the stall is usually very busy, especially in the mornings when it sells large volumes of food, Kaenla warned consumers to check their meals carefully, saying that unexpected contamination can have serious consequences.

